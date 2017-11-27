Utica man arrested following execution of search warrant at residence

On Nov. 22, 2017, The New York State Police Community Narcotics Enforcement Team executed a Search Warrant at 103 Seward Avenue in the City of Utica. During the search of the residence, more than nine pounds of marijuana, multiple grams of cocaine, methamphetamine, a scale, packaging material, more than $6,000 in U. S. Currency and a 2010 Mercedes were seized.

Investigators charged Blake D. Benedict, 23, of 103 Seward Ave., Utica, with second-degree criminal possession of marijuana, a class “D” felony. Benedict was held for arraignment before Utica City Court. The investigation is ongoing and further charges are pending against Benedict who is currently on probation in Oneida County for a 2014 arrest.

State Police were assisted by members of the Utica Police SIU.

