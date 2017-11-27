Troopers conduct underage drinking initiative in Onondaga County

The New York State Police in Onondaga County conducted an Underage Drinking Initiative during the evening hours of Nov. 24. A total of (33) retail establishments were checked in the townships of Clay, Lysander, Salina and Van Buren, as well as the Villages of Baldwinsville and Liverpool.

The following (31) establishments were checked and found to be in compliance:

SUNOCO

4031 STATE ROUTE 31

LIVERPOOL, NY 13090

TOPS

8417 OSWEGO ROAD

BALDWINSVILLE, NY 13027

MOYERS CORNERS WINE AND SPIRITS

8417 OSWEGO ROAD

BALDWINSVILLE, NY 13027

RITE AID

8417 OSWEGO ROAD

LIVERPOOL, NY 13090

KINNEY DRUGS

7608 SUITE 21 OSWEGO ROAD

LIVERPOOL, NY 13090

RITE AID

7398 OSWEGO ROAD

LIVERPOOL, NY 13090

SPEEDWAY

7369 OSWEGO ROAD

LIVERPOOL, NY 13090

KWIK FILL

7342 OSWEGO ROAD

LIVERPOOL, NY 13090

SUNOCO

500 OSWEGO ST.

LIVERPOOL, NY 13090

VALERO GAS STATION

416 OSWEGO ST

LIVERPOOL, NY 13090

NICHOLS SUPERMARKET

327 1ST ST.

LIVERPOOL, NY 13088

SUNOCO GAS STATION

7472 VAN BUREN ROAD

BALDWINSVILLE, NY 13027

FASTRAC

2232 DOWNER STREET

BALDWINSVILLE, NY 13027

SPEEDWAY

2211 DOWNER STREET

BALDWINSVILLE, NY 13027

TOPS

2265 DOWNER STREET

BALDWINSVILLE, NY 13027

FASTRAC

8467 STATE ROUTE 31

LIVERPOOL, NY 13090

FOOD BANK/CITGO GAS STATION

8229 OSWEGO ROAD

LIVERPOOL, NY 13090

57 LIQUOR

8017 OSWEGO ROAD

LIVERPOOL 13090

SUNOCO

7549 OSWEGO ROAD

LIVERPOOL,NY 13090

WEGMANS

7519 OSWEGO ROAD

LIVERPOOL, NY 13090

FASTRAC

7189 OSWEGO ROAD

LIVERPOOL, NY 13090

RITE AID

703 OLD LIVERPOOL ROAD

LIVERPOOL, NY 13088

SPEEDWAY

1075 7TH NORTH ST

LIVERPOOL, NY 13088

LIQUOR EXPRESS

85 E. GENESEE ST.

BALDWINSVILLE, NY 13027

BYRNE DAIRY

83 E. GENESEE ST.

BALDWINSVILLE, NY 13027

SUNOCO

35 E. GENESEE ST.

BALDWINSVILLE, NY 13027

BALDWINSVILLE LIQUOR

13 E. GENESEE ST.

BALDWINSVILLE, NY 13027

KWIK FILL

2371 W. GENESEE ST.

BALDWINSVILLE, NY 13090

BYRNE DAIRY

2005 W GENESEE ST.

BALDWINSVILLE, NY 13090

STEWART’S

120 OSWEGO ST.

BALDWINSVILLE, NY 13027

BYRNE DAIRY

9255 OSWEGO ROAD

PHOENIX, NY 13135

The following locations were found NOT to be in compliance with the laws dealing with the sale of alcohol to persons under the age of 21:

NICHOLS DISCOUNT LIQUORS

301 1ST ST.

LIVERPOOL, NY 13088

SUNOCO

1350 COLD SPRINGS ROAD

LIVERPOOL, NY 13090

As a result of the initiative the following four subjects were charged with Unlawfully dealing with a child in the first degree (PL 160.20) and Prohibitive sale of alcohol to a person under twenty-one years old (ABC 65-1):

Patrick B. Downing age 58 from Liverpool, NY. Downing is employed at Nichols Discount Liquors 301 1 st St., Liverpool, NY 13088. Downing was issued appearance tickets to appear in the Village of Liverpool Court on 12/05/17.

age 58 from Liverpool, NY. Downing is employed at Nichols Discount Liquors 301 1 St., Liverpool, NY 13088. Downing was issued appearance tickets to appear in the Village of Liverpool Court on 12/05/17. An 18 year old male employed at the SUNOCO gas station 1350 Cold Springs Road, Liverpool, NY 13088. The male was issued an appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear in the Town of Salina Court on 12/06/17.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

