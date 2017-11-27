Troopers conduct underage drinking initiative in Onondaga County

The New York State Police in Onondaga County conducted an Underage Drinking Initiative during the evening hours of Nov. 24. A total of (33) retail establishments were checked in the townships of Clay, Lysander, Salina and Van Buren, as well as the Villages of Baldwinsville and Liverpool.
The following (31) establishments were checked and found to be in compliance:
SUNOCO
4031 STATE ROUTE 31
LIVERPOOL, NY 13090
TOPS
8417 OSWEGO ROAD
BALDWINSVILLE, NY 13027
MOYERS CORNERS WINE AND SPIRITS
8417 OSWEGO ROAD
BALDWINSVILLE, NY 13027
RITE AID
8417 OSWEGO ROAD
LIVERPOOL, NY 13090
KINNEY DRUGS
7608 SUITE 21 OSWEGO ROAD
LIVERPOOL, NY 13090
RITE AID
7398 OSWEGO ROAD
LIVERPOOL, NY 13090
SPEEDWAY
7369 OSWEGO ROAD
LIVERPOOL, NY 13090
KWIK FILL
7342 OSWEGO ROAD
LIVERPOOL, NY 13090
SUNOCO
500 OSWEGO ST.
LIVERPOOL, NY 13090
VALERO GAS STATION
416 OSWEGO ST
LIVERPOOL, NY 13090
NICHOLS SUPERMARKET
327 1ST ST.
LIVERPOOL, NY 13088
SUNOCO GAS STATION
7472 VAN BUREN ROAD
BALDWINSVILLE, NY 13027
FASTRAC
2232 DOWNER STREET
BALDWINSVILLE, NY 13027
SPEEDWAY
2211 DOWNER STREET
BALDWINSVILLE, NY 13027
TOPS
2265 DOWNER STREET
BALDWINSVILLE, NY 13027
FASTRAC
8467 STATE ROUTE 31
LIVERPOOL, NY 13090
FOOD BANK/CITGO GAS STATION
8229 OSWEGO ROAD
LIVERPOOL, NY 13090
57 LIQUOR
8017 OSWEGO ROAD
LIVERPOOL 13090
SUNOCO
7549 OSWEGO ROAD
LIVERPOOL,NY 13090
WEGMANS
7519 OSWEGO ROAD
LIVERPOOL, NY 13090
FASTRAC
7189 OSWEGO ROAD
LIVERPOOL, NY 13090
RITE AID
703 OLD LIVERPOOL ROAD
LIVERPOOL, NY 13088
SPEEDWAY
1075 7TH NORTH ST
LIVERPOOL, NY 13088
LIQUOR EXPRESS
85 E. GENESEE ST.
BALDWINSVILLE, NY 13027
BYRNE DAIRY
83 E. GENESEE ST.
BALDWINSVILLE, NY 13027
SUNOCO
35 E. GENESEE ST.
BALDWINSVILLE, NY 13027
BALDWINSVILLE LIQUOR
13 E. GENESEE ST.
BALDWINSVILLE, NY 13027
KWIK FILL
2371 W. GENESEE ST.
BALDWINSVILLE, NY 13090
BYRNE DAIRY
2005 W GENESEE ST.
BALDWINSVILLE, NY 13090
STEWART’S
120 OSWEGO ST.
BALDWINSVILLE, NY 13027
BYRNE DAIRY
9255 OSWEGO ROAD
PHOENIX, NY 13135
The following locations were found NOT to be in compliance with the laws dealing with the sale of alcohol to persons under the age of 21:
NICHOLS DISCOUNT LIQUORS
301 1ST ST.
LIVERPOOL, NY 13088
SUNOCO
1350 COLD SPRINGS ROAD
LIVERPOOL, NY 13090
As a result of the initiative the following four subjects were charged with Unlawfully dealing with a child in the first degree (PL 160.20) and Prohibitive sale of alcohol to a person under twenty-one years old (ABC 65-1):
- Patrick B. Downing age 58 from Liverpool, NY. Downing is employed at Nichols Discount Liquors 301 1st St., Liverpool, NY 13088. Downing was issued appearance tickets to appear in the Village of Liverpool Court on 12/05/17.
- An 18 year old male employed at the SUNOCO gas station 1350 Cold Springs Road, Liverpool, NY 13088. The male was issued an appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear in the Town of Salina Court on 12/06/17.
