Troopers conduct underage drinking initiative in Onondaga County

The New York State Police in Onondaga County conducted an Underage Drinking Initiative during the evening hours of Nov. 24. A total of (33) retail establishments were checked in the townships of Clay, Lysander, Salina and Van Buren, as well as the Villages of Baldwinsville and Liverpool.

The following (31) establishments were checked and found to be in compliance:

SUNOCO
4031 STATE ROUTE 31
LIVERPOOL, NY 13090

TOPS
8417 OSWEGO ROAD
BALDWINSVILLE, NY 13027

MOYERS CORNERS WINE AND SPIRITS
8417 OSWEGO ROAD
BALDWINSVILLE, NY 13027

RITE AID
8417 OSWEGO ROAD
LIVERPOOL, NY 13090

KINNEY DRUGS
7608 SUITE 21 OSWEGO ROAD
LIVERPOOL, NY 13090

RITE AID
7398 OSWEGO ROAD
LIVERPOOL, NY 13090

SPEEDWAY
7369 OSWEGO ROAD
LIVERPOOL, NY 13090

KWIK FILL
7342 OSWEGO ROAD
LIVERPOOL, NY 13090

SUNOCO
500 OSWEGO ST.
LIVERPOOL, NY 13090

VALERO GAS STATION
416 OSWEGO ST
LIVERPOOL, NY 13090

NICHOLS SUPERMARKET
327 1ST ST.
LIVERPOOL, NY 13088

SUNOCO GAS STATION
7472 VAN BUREN ROAD
BALDWINSVILLE, NY 13027

FASTRAC
2232 DOWNER STREET
BALDWINSVILLE, NY 13027

SPEEDWAY
2211 DOWNER STREET
BALDWINSVILLE, NY 13027

TOPS
2265 DOWNER STREET
BALDWINSVILLE, NY 13027

FASTRAC
8467 STATE ROUTE 31
LIVERPOOL, NY 13090

FOOD BANK/CITGO GAS STATION
8229 OSWEGO ROAD
LIVERPOOL, NY 13090

57 LIQUOR
8017 OSWEGO ROAD
LIVERPOOL 13090

SUNOCO
7549 OSWEGO ROAD
LIVERPOOL,NY 13090

WEGMANS
7519 OSWEGO ROAD
LIVERPOOL, NY 13090

FASTRAC
7189 OSWEGO ROAD
LIVERPOOL, NY 13090

RITE AID
703 OLD LIVERPOOL ROAD
LIVERPOOL, NY 13088

SPEEDWAY
1075 7TH NORTH ST
LIVERPOOL, NY 13088

LIQUOR EXPRESS
85 E. GENESEE ST.
BALDWINSVILLE, NY 13027

BYRNE DAIRY
83 E. GENESEE ST.
BALDWINSVILLE, NY 13027

SUNOCO
35 E. GENESEE ST.
BALDWINSVILLE, NY 13027

BALDWINSVILLE LIQUOR
13 E. GENESEE ST.
BALDWINSVILLE, NY 13027

KWIK FILL
2371 W. GENESEE ST.
BALDWINSVILLE, NY 13090

BYRNE DAIRY
2005 W GENESEE ST.
BALDWINSVILLE, NY 13090

STEWART’S
120 OSWEGO ST.
BALDWINSVILLE, NY 13027

BYRNE DAIRY
9255 OSWEGO ROAD
PHOENIX, NY 13135

The following locations were found NOT to be in compliance with the laws dealing with the sale of alcohol to persons under the age of 21:

NICHOLS DISCOUNT LIQUORS
301 1ST ST.
LIVERPOOL, NY 13088

SUNOCO
1350 COLD SPRINGS ROAD
LIVERPOOL, NY 13090

As a result of the initiative the following four subjects were charged with Unlawfully dealing with a child in the first degree (PL 160.20) and Prohibitive sale of alcohol to a person under twenty-one years old (ABC 65-1):

  • Patrick B. Downing age 58 from Liverpool, NY.  Downing is employed at Nichols Discount Liquors 301 1st St., Liverpool, NY 13088.  Downing was issued appearance tickets to appear in the Village of Liverpool Court on 12/05/17.
  • An 18 year old male employed at the SUNOCO gas station 1350 Cold Springs Road, Liverpool, NY 13088.  The male was issued an appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear in the Town of Salina Court on 12/06/17.
November 27th, 2017 | Category: Law Enforcement, Top Story

