Exhibit at MSC Norwich Campus brings nature to students

Metamorphosis, regeneration and glowing species can all be viewed while taking a coffee break, thanks to a natural history exhibit at Morrisville State College’s Norwich Campus.

The amphibians exhibit, featured in the lobby area of Roger W. Follett Hall, is part of an annual series which has a new theme each year.

“It’s a unique way to bring the natural environment to students and allow them to see it in a relaxed setting,” said assistant biology professor Eric Diefenbacher, who creates the exhibit each year.

On display is a biphasic terrarium (half land, half water) dubbed “Biphasal Life,” where students can watch tadpoles metamorphose into frogs. A “Name that New York Salamander” display also allows students to test their identification skills of amphibians native to New York.

Also featured are axolotls, salamanders which contain unique adaptations such as the ability to regenerate any part of their body, including organs. A wild-type axolotl and a GFP (Green Fluorescent Protein) morph currently reside in the exhibit, with the GFP containing a jellyfish gene that allows it to glow under a UV light.

Exhibits last all academic year, with some features rotating out every few months.

“It’s a way to reconnect with nature,” Diefenbacher said. “Students get to learn and experience these organisms.”

