December 2017 programs at the Morrisville Public Library

Library Closures: We are closed from Sunday December 24 through Monday January 1, 2018, to observe the winter holidays.

Giving Tree Fundraiser: Shop for the library this holiday season from Now- Tuesday January 16! We have several items the library needs! It’s EASY! Grab a Christmas tag off our giving tree of something you would like to donate to the library. Buy it, donate it, whatever it says and bring the tag and the item in as soon as you can! We would like all donations turned in by January 31, 2018.

Play Mahjong! Like to play Mahjong? Want to learn how to play without using the computer? Willing to teach young and old! Join the fun at the library! The group meets Monday December 4 and 18 from 1:00pm-3:00pm. This group is taking a break through the winter and will meet again on Monday May 7, 2018.

Kiddies Korner: Bring the little ones in on Tuesday December 5 at 10:00am for our preschool story hour! We are having fun reading about Jan Brett’s The Mitten! Stories, finger plays, a craft and more!

Minute-to-Win-It Library Style: Ever seen Minute-to- Win-It on TV? Well come try out your hand and see if you can do some of the popular games on Wednesday December 6 at 6:30pm! All are invited; young or old! It’s all about luck and how you do under pressure! We will play “bracket-style” until we get down to one winner. Winner will receive a 3-D Printing Pen Set (valued at $50). Come join us!

Annual Open House: Come in to the library on Friday December 8 from 5:00pm-8:00pm for some delicious goodies and holiday cheer! See what theme we chose for our Christmas tree! Be sure to sign up for your chance to win your own “Elf on the Shelf” book set or an adult Christmas coloring book! Santa Claus will be here too!! The kids can play games, watch some Christmas movies, and make some crafts and more! Lots of fun for the ENTIRE family! Take a break from the busy holiday season and join us!

Kiddies Korner: Bring the little ones in on Tuesday December 12 at 10:00am for our preschool story hour! Bring the little ones in to hear stories about “Reindeer!” Make a craft, finger plays and more!

Family Movie Night: We are showing the classic, The Polar Express, on Friday December 15 at 7:00pm. Bring the family in for our holiday tradition! We will provide the hot cocoa and cookies, and other magical effects; REMEMBER to wear your PJ’s!!

Kiddies Korner: Bring the little ones in on Tuesday December 19 at 10:00am for our preschool story hour! Come hear stories about Christmas! Make a craft, finger plays and more!

Gift Making: Bring the kids in and disappear for 45 minutes or so on Friday December 22 at 6:30pm. Read a book, go get a cup of coffee, etc. and let the kids make 3 different gifts for their loved ones for Christmas! This event is open to kids 3-18. (You can stay with your child too if you would like to make something together for a loved one instead!) All materials provided!

