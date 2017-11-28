Colgate’s Krull Named to NFHCA All-Mideast Region Second Team

The awards continue to pile up for Colgate field hockey senior goalkeeper Maria Krull (Leicester, Massachusetts) as she was named to the Longstreth/NFHCA Division I All-Mideast Region Team on Monday, Nov. 27.

Krull is the first Colgate field hockey player to be named to an All-Region team since Eliana Brown ’15 was named to the second team in the 2013 season. Overall, Krull is the 29th All-Mideast Region selection for the program and the 25th different player.

Among Patriot League players, Krull is one of seven players to be recognized by the league.

Krull has collected numerous awards since concluding the 2017 season as she was named the Patriot League Goalkeeper of the Year, All-Patriot League First Team, Academic All-Patriot League and was competed in the 2017 Victory Sports Tours/NFHCA Division I Senior Game.

She led the league with a .786 save percentage, 9.71 saves per game and 165 total saves. Krull tallied two shutouts this season and ranked third with a 2.54 GAA. Krull was also second in the nation in saves per game and total saves as well as seventh in save percentage.

In addition to her impressive season stats, Krull moved into fourth place in program history with 545 saves after tallying over 160 saves for the third consecutive season.