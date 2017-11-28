Free Concert at Oasis: SUNY OSWEGO All-Stars featuring Chris Spinelli, Kevan Spencer, and Jonathan Pelletier

Chris Spinelli is back by popular demand for an encore presentation at Oasis. He will be joined by two of his very talented and promising colleagues from the SUNY Oswego Piano Studio – Kevan Spencer and Jonathan Pelletier. Each young pianist brings his own artistic voice to piano masterworks from the 19th and 20th centuries.

Concerts are open to both members and non-members of all ages. They are free and exempt from the $15 processing fee.

There is plenty of free parking and easy access. You may register for the concert by mail; in person at Syracuse Oasis, 6333 State Route 298, East Syracuse; or visit oasisnet.org/syracuse.

Syracuse Oasis is part of The Oasis Institute, a national health education enrichment program designed for people over the age of fifty. Oasis is a 4-star Charity Navigator organization, and a member of the S&I 100 Index of the top-performing non-profits.

Syracuse Oasis is sponsored by Upstate Medical University.

