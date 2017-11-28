The Central Region Addiction Resource Center & Free Naloxone Trainings

The Central Region Addiction Resource Center is forming a network of collaborators in New York’s Central Region, made possible by a grant from the state Office of Alcoholism and Substance Abuse designed to address the growing opioid epidemic.

Established in July 2017, the goal of CRARC is to coordinate community resources to increase cross-sector collaboration on substance use prevention, treatment, and recovery efforts. The new community action collaboration will aid community members in raising awareness of current substance abuse issues as well as help community members locate services within their region. By connecting multiple sectors of the community in a comprehensive approach, the resource center can make efficient use of community resources, achieve a broader reach within the community, and increase the awareness of services available.

The Central Region encompasses Cayuga, Cortland, Madison, Onondaga, and Oswego counties. The CRARC will meet with providers from the 5-county region to gather information on all resources related to opioid use, offer trainings and resources to CRARC collaborators in the community, and support community events. CRARC will also provide education designed to help reduce the stigma that exists in relation to substance use disorders through the new “Stomp Out Stigma” campaign.

The CRARC will be partnering with the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration to provide Opioid Overdose Response (naloxone) trainings in Madison County. SAMHSA was awarded states grants as part of the State Targeted Response to the opioid epidemic. One of New York State’s initiatives as part of the grant focuses on addressing opioid overdose-related fatalities in counties showing very high rates of overdose deaths and emergency room visits related to opioid use disorder.

The state initiative involves training thousands of first responders, other likely witnesses, and community members in the use of naloxone. Naloxone has been fundamental in the efforts to decrease rates of fatal overdoses, and the trainings teach attendees to understand, recognize, respond to and reverse opioid overdoses using a naloxone rescue kit. CRARC is working in cooperation with the Office of Alcoholism and Substance Abuse to provide naloxone trainings throughout the region, beginning in Madison County. Naloxone trainings will be held Feb. 14, April 11 and June 13 from 11 a.m. to noon at BRiDGES. The training is free and is open to anyone.

For more information on the program, to register for a free naloxone training, or to become a partner in the CRARC group of collaborators, contact Lauren Davie at 315.697.3947 or lauren.p.davie@gmail.com, or visit the Central Region Addiction Resource Center website at www.cr-arc.org.

