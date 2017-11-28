 
Brookfield Central Schools announce first-marking period honors

Brookfield Central Schools announced the names of students recognized for their academic success in the first marking period for 2017:

Elementary Honor Roll MP 1 2017-18

High School Honor Roll MP 1 2017-18

CTE Honor Roll MP 1 2017-18

