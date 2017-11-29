Canastota High School hosts Legacy Now Leadership Workshop

Canastota High School’s FBLA was proud to host the 2017 Legacy Now Workshop Tuesday, Nov. 21. Members of FBLA served as facilitators for the annual event. The members planned the event that was offered to all class and Student Government officers. This is the ninth year that Canastota High School FBLA has worked with Legacy Now to host the annual event.

Legacy Now provides students with the opportunity to attend the workshop and participate in character building activities that drive them to have a better outlook on their education and on life in general. By participating in this workshop, students gain an insight into a positive educational environment that stresses teamwork, character, and leadership.

Legacy Now presenter Gary Ford worked with FBLA members and advisor Elizabeth Garofalo, to establish the goals for this year’s program. Together, they spent the day promoting leadership and significance in an effort to provide a positive environment in the Canastota School District. Canastota High School Principal Jay Altobello and teachers, Lisa Visalli and Kelley Brenon also participated in the event sharing their goals with the students in attendance.

Twenty-five students took advantage of this outstanding opportunity. Canastota Cares represents the goals of the Character Education Committee at CHS stressing the principles of character, action, respect, empathy and service. The Character Education Committee is composed of high school teachers, Kelley Brenon, Lisa Visalli and Elizabeth Garofalo.

