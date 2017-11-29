Two men from Vermont charged after traveling to New York to meet juvenile

On Nov. 24, 2017, State Police announce the arrest of Mark S. Cuppernell, 58; and Anthony W. Allen Jr., 46, of Brattleboro, Vt., as a result of an online enticement investigation. The investigation revealed both suspects had traveled to New York to meet an under-17 male juvenile who they had been engaging in illicit communication. The communications included the exchange of text, chat and images via a social media network.

The suspects were each charged with use of a child in a sexual performance (class “C” felony), disseminating indecent material first degree (class “D” felony) and endangering the welfare of a child (class “A” misdemeanor).

The suspects were remanded to the Jefferson County Public Safety Building on $20,000 cash bil or $40,000 bail bond and are to reappear Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017.

State Police were assisted by U.S. Homeland Security Investigations.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Inv. Adam Swenson at 315-482-2080.

