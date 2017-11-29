Holidays At Home – House Tour to Benefit Kirkland Town Library

Participants will tour six homes in Clinton, all beautifully decorated for the season.

Participants will tour six homes in Clinton, all beautifully decorated for the season. Stops on the tour include local and historical landmarks including the Houghton Seminary, a house where Clara Barton attended school, and the home of the president of Hamilton College. Other stops include a recently renovated home on Marvin Street and two stately homes on College Street.

The Library will be open starting at 1:30 p.m. on the day of the tour to hand out programs and maps with detailed directions to each home.

Tickets are $20 and are on sale now at the Kirkland Town Library, The Village Crossing and Clinton Florist. Tickets are also available at the Ward Arcuri Law Firm, who is sponsoring the event.

