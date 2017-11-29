Holiday Hoot at the Utica Zoo

Utica Zoo presents its annual Holiday Hoot celebration scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 16, from 1 to 3 p.m. on the zoo grounds.

Great for all ages, the day includes many activities perfect for the winter season. Get your picture taken with Santa! Printed photos are an extra cost, but you are welcome to bring your own camera.

Kids will be able to participate in crafts, story time, and animal meet-and-greets in the auditorium. Free hot drinks, cookies and candy canes will be served.

Stop by the Gift Shop where you can shop for everyone on your list, or purchase an enrichment item for one of the animals. Utica Zoo memberships and renewals are $5 off from now until Christmas Eve. (Must purchase at the Utica Zoo Gift Shop.)

Are you in the giving mood? Bring gifts for zoo animals and zookeepers from their wish list: uticazoo.org/wishlist or purchase a special Animal Adoption Box.

Utica Zoo is open daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. during the winter. (Closed on Christmas Day. Open on New Year’s Day.) Holiday Hoot is included with zoo admission. Utica Zoo members get in free. Winter admission prices listed below:

Winter Admission Rates through March 31, 2018: Children 0 to 2, free; children 3 to 12, $3; adults 13 to 61, $4.50; seniors 62-plus, military, and college students w/ ID $3.50.

To stay up to date on all things Utica Zoo, visit UticaZoo.org. Daily updates on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @UticaZoo.

