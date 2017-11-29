New Woodstock Free Library Announces December Programs

The New Woodstock Free Library has several programs for the month of December. All events are free and open to the public. Families will earn chances to win prizes by attending programs. The following programs will be held at the library:

Saturday, Dec. 9, from 10:30 am – 12:30 pm there will be a Community Giving Day, along with Cards for Troops and a Tree Trimming party. Refreshments will be provided. Participants are asked to bring donations for the Caz Cares food bank, pet supplies for Wanderer’s Rest, or items to make bags to be given out to the homeless. Suggested items for the homeless include socks, gloves, hats, granola bars or other hardy snacks, and personal hygiene products. Also, any backpacks or purses will be welcome to make the bags.

Friday, Dec. 15, at 7 pm will be Holiday Movie Night. Popcorn and drinks will be provided while a holiday movie plays. Pajamas are always welcome for movie night!

On Saturday, Dec. 16, there will be a Decorating Cookie Ornaments and Holiday Craft party. Families will decorate cookie ornaments and make other holiday crafts while enjoying refreshments. There will also be door prizes. Sign up is required for this event.

Wednesday, Dec. 27 through Friday Dec. 29 at 2 pm will be Winter Break Camp. Wednesday will be a Movie Day with popcorn and drinks. On Thursday there will be a Slimy Science program and on Friday there will be games, puzzles, and LEGO. Refreshments will be served each day.

To sign up or for more information on any of the programs, please call the library at (315) 662-3134 or visit the website atwww.midyorklib.org/newwoodstock.

