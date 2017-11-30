Parry’s to host Santa and farmers market Saturday, Dec. 9

Parry’s would like to invite everyone to visit Santa during our monthly winter indoor farmers’ market Saturday, Dec. 9, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Our market includes many different local vendors with great holiday gift ideas and delicious local food (meats, dairy, honey, maple, jams, salsas, baked goods, holiday flowers and wreaths, woodworking and more) to share with your families and friends during the holiday season.

Parry’s will host a TasteNY sampling highlighting some of our favorite everyday New York food and coffee.

Parry’s is located at 100 Utica St., Hamilton. For more information, visit facebook.com/parryshamilton.

