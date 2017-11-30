Syracuse female arrested for possession of more than half a pound of marijuana

On Nov. 25, 2017, at approximately 9:36 p.m., state police stopped a vehicle on I-90 in the city of Oneida for an equipment violation. During the interview of driver Courtney J. Taylor, 33, of Syracuse, probable cause to search the vehicle and its occupants was established.

The search of the vehicle reveled that Taylor was in possession of more than a half a pound of marijuana. Taylor was taken into custody, transported and processed at SP Oneida, where she was subsequently charged with third-degree criminal possession of marijuana, a class E felony, and an equipment violation.

She was arraigned in Oneida City Court and remanded to the Madison County Jail in lieu of $1,000 cash bail or $2,000 bail bond. She is expected to return to Oneida City Court Dec. 1, 2017, at 9 a.m.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

