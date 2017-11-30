Syracuse female arrested for possession of more than half a pound of marijuana » Oneida Police Department Blotter Nov. 20, 2017 Jillian L. Leggett, 33, 226 Farrier Ave., Oneida, was issued a criminal summons for petit larceny and making a false punishable statement. Nov. 21, 2017 Ryan F. Curtis, 21, 546 Lenox Ave., Oneida, was charged with operating without headlights, unlicensed operator and aggravated unlicensed operator in the third degree. Nov. 22, 2017 Trever R. Klein, 25, 307 Farrier Ave., Oneida, was charged with criminal possession of marijuana in the fifth degree.

Christopher L. Swartwood, 44, 341 McArthur Pkwy., Oneida, was charged with criminal trespass in the second degree. Nov. 25, 2017 Eric J. Mahler, 18, 345 Main St., Oneida was charged with trespass. Nov. 26, 2017 Cory B. Bickom, 43, 225 Farrier Ave., Oneida, was charged with obstructing governmental administration in the second degree, harassment in the second degree, disorderly conduct and criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree. He was arraigned in Oneida City Court and ordered held on $500 cash or $1,000 bond. Nov. 27, 2017 Richard W. Bishop, 52, 414 Lenox Ave., Oneida was arrested on a bench warrant for failure to comply with conditions of supervised ROR. Original charges were resisting arrest, criminal obstruction of breathing, harassment in the 2 nd degree and disorderly conduct. He was arraigned in Oneida City Court and was ordered held on $500 cash or $1000 bond.

Tracy L. Mariano, 41, 207 E. Railroad St., Oneida was arrested on a bench warrant alleging she failed to pay fines on an original charge of petit larceny. She was arraigned in Oneida City Court and was released on her own recognizance. Nov. 28, 2017 Cassandra E. Jayson, 26, 3462 Indian Opening Road, Canastota, was charged with moving from lane unsafely, unlicensed operator and aggravated unlicensed operator in the second degree.

Scott C. Dryer, 47, 122 Vanderbilt Ave., Oneida, was arrested on a bench warrant alleging that he failed to complete community service relating to an original charge of disorderly conduct. He was arraigned in Oneida City Court and released on his own recognizance. He was also charged with unlawful possession of marijuana.

George H. Howe Jr., 25, 356 N. Lake St., Oneida, was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree.

