State police seek public assistance with vandalism investigation

State police in Hastings are investigating a vandalism incident that occurred outside a residence on Bradbury Road in the town of West Monroe.

The investigation has revealed that Nov. 26, 2017, between midnight and 8 a.m., someone damaged a garage door with spray paint and two vehicles with a pick-axe that were parked in the driveway.

If anyone has information regarding this investigation, they are asked to contact the New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation in Pulaski at (315) 298-1472. All information will remain confidential.

