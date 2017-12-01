Brindisi: Tenney has ‘flip-flopped’ on the Republican tax increase plan

On the heels of Congresswoman Claudia Tenney’s new stance on the Republican tax increase plan, Assemblyman Anthony Brindisi released the following statement:

“Congresswoman Claudia Tenney has flip-flopped and made it quite clear: she now regrets her ‘yes’ vote for the GOP tax increase plan, saying she will draw some new ‘line in the sand’ on the bill. But none of this rhetoric even matters because the Congresswoman already voted for the bill Nov. 16 in its very worst form.

“She knew it was only going to get worse, but she voted for it no matter the costs to us here at home. The point here is this: Congresswoman Tenney threw away her best and only leverage to protect us, her initial vote. This bill is now being made worse in the U.S. Senate because she gave it life in the House and voted for it in the first place.

“The people of this district no longer trust her and this reckless gamble she took will deliver us absolutely nothing—in fact, it will cost us more. I would have never given away the leverage she held without ensuring the people of my community would benefit. The result of this mess has her trying to manage the public outcry and deflect with a new set of facts, but it just won’t work. We are simply sick and tired of being sick and tired. We deserve some honesty from her and we ask her: ‘Whose side are you on?’”

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

