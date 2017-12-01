Breakfast with Santa at Rosamond Gifford Zoo

Rosamond Gifford Zoo Hosts Breakfast with Santa

WHAT: The zoo’s popular seasonal event offers families a delicious buffet breakfast and a chance for the kids to meet Santa Claus, followed by a visit to the zoo. Our zoo events team goes all out with the buffet, decorations and Santa’s workshop theme, including an opportunity for children to do a craft with one of Santa’s helpers.

WHERE: Rosamond Gifford Zoo, 1 Conservation Place, Syracuse

WHEN: Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017, is the first day of this event, which also runs Sunday, Dec. 3, and the weekends of Dec. 9 and 10 and 16 and 17.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

