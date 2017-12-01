Evans Mills woman charged with unlawfully receiving unemployment benefits

On Nov. 27, 2017, the New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation in Watertown arrested, Angelica M. Abell, 33, of Evans Mills, for third-degree grand larceny, a class D felony; first-degree offering a false instrument for filing, and first-degree falsifying business records, both class E felonies.

State Police arrested Abell after receiving a complaint from the state Department of Labor implicating her in receiving unemployment benefits for approximately six months when she was not eligible to do so.

Abell was arraigned in LeRay Town Court and released on her own recognizance until further court action.

