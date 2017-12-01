Friends of Oneida Library hold Holiday Book Sale Dec. 8 and 9

‘Tis the season for the Friends of the Oneida Public Library Holiday Book Sale, which this year will be held at Oneida Public Library on Friday, Dec. 8, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 9, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Book buyers can stock up with the best of gently used donated books, both adult and children’s books, for a long winter’s read or as holiday gifts at bargain prices. An assortment of accessories, videos and vinyl records will also be on sale.

All proceeds from the Friends’ Holiday Book Sale are donated to the Oneida Public Library.

For more information, stop by the Oneida Library, 220 Broad St., or call (315 363-3050.

