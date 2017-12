Magee: Sherrill Manufacturing’s products in the White House is a win for Central New York

Assemblyman Bill Magee issued the following statement regarding Sherrill Manufacturing:

“As the only remaining American manufacturer of stainless-steel silverware, Sherrill Manufacturing represents the hardworking spirit of our region. It’s a great honor to see such an important local business, which has remained strong in its commitment to manufacture right here in America, be represented at the White House.”

