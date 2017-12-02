NRCS Herkimer-Madison-Oneida counties Local Work Group annual meeting

The United States Department of Agriculture – Natural Resources Conservation Service gives notice that it will hold the annual NRCS Local Work Group meeting for Herkimer, Madison and Oneida counties. This meeting is open to the public.

WHEN: Thursday December 21, 2017

TIME: 2:00 pm – 3:30 pm

WHERE: USDA Service Center – Marcy, 9025 River Road, Marcy

The Local Work Group will focus on identifying agricultural and natural resource issues existing in your community and providing information and feedback to direct NRCS programs. Participants may be agricultural producers; owners of nonindustrial private forest land; representatives of agricultural and environmental organizations; and representatives of governmental agencies carrying out environmental, agricultural, or natural resource conservation programs and activities.

NRCS Local Work Groups are subcommittees of the NRCS State Technical Committee which meet annually to provide recommendations on local natural resource priorities to assist USDA NRCS in providing Farm Bill program conservation programs in New York. For information about the State Technical Committee, contact Assistant State Conservationist for Programs, Tammy Willis at 315-477-6503.

To participate in your local conservation work group, contact your USDA Service Center. Directions and phone numbers to your local USDA Service Center can be found online at

http://offices.sc.egov.usda.gov/locator/app?state=NY.

