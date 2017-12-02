The Season of Advent: Anticipation and Hope

The First Presbyterian Church in Cazenovia will celebrate the second Sunday of the Advent Season Dec. 10 at its morning worship service at 10 a.m. The Candles representing the Wonder of the Season, the Wonder of the Promise will be lit on the Advent wreath followed by a litany from the congregation and a choral response from the Senior Choir. The public is invited.

The service will feature a traditional Christmas Pageant titled “Just A Little Christmas” by Sharon Kay Chartell. The pageant features Mary and Joseph traveling to Bethlehem, shepherds watching over their flocks, wise men following that star in the East, multitudes of angels singing praises, and of course the baby Jesus laying in the manger.

The service will also welcome student musicians and soloists to play for the pageant service. Nathan Schierer will play his cello, Jacob and Nathan Guarneiri have some Christmas music to share and Michael Guarneiri has a new organ postlude.

The word Advent means “coming” or “arrival.” The focus of the entire season is the celebration of the birth of Jesus the Christ in his First Advent, and the anticipation of the return of Christ the King in his Second Advent. Advent is marked by a spirit of expectation, of anticipation, of preparation, of longing, of hope. In a world that seldom slows, Advent is an opportunity to still our hearts and open our eyes to the wonder and majesty of the season.

If you are looking for an open and friendly place to celebrate Sunday morning worship, the Cazenovia Presbyterian Church welcomes you. Child Care is available during the service. For more information contact the church at 315-655-3191 or cazpres.org.

