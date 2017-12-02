State Police seek public assistance with identifying individual in surveillance photo

State Police in Watertown are searching for the individual in the surveillance photos above regarding a larceny investigation that occurred at Lowe’s on State Route 3 in Watertown.

On November 24, 2017, the unidentified male entered the store at approximately 3:05 PM and removed an item worth $255.00 from the shelf and left the store with the merchandise without providing payment.

If anyone knows the identity of the individual in the surveillance photos, they are asked to contact State Police at (315) 366-6000. All calls can remain confidential.

