Missing Florida teen found safe in North Syracuse

On Friday, December 1, 2017, State Police Investigator Todd Grant was searching local hotels and motels for 17-year-old, Caitlyn Frisina, who was reported missing Sunday in Columbia County, Florida and was reportedly with Rian Rodriguez, age 27, a family friend and Frisina’s high school soccer coach.

At approximately 4:00 pm, Investigator Grant observed a red colored Mercury Sable bearing Florida registration Z04-CSC heading south on Taft Road in the Town of Salina. He recognized the vehicle as the one wanted in connection with the missing juvenile and soccer coach from the state of Florida. The suspect vehicle then proceeded south on South Bay Road and turned into the North Plaza parking lot. Investigator Grant along with assistance from the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office took Rian Rodriguez into custody without incident. Caitlyn Frisina was located in the passenger seat of the vehicle uninjured and in good health.

Rian R. Rodriguez, age 27, from 520 NW Sugar Cane Place in Lake City, Florida was arrested and charged as a fugitive of justice, arraigned in the Town of Salina Court, and remanded to the Onondaga County Justice Center.

This investigation was conducted by the FBI Mid-State Child Exploitation Task Force. This task force is comprised of FBI Agents and Investigators of the New York State Police, Bureau of Criminal Investigation.