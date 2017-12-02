Utica man arrested on felony drug charges

The New York State Police Community Narcotics Enforcement Team Central with the assistance of State Police K9 arrested, 21-year-old, Larz A. Forsyth, from Utica, NY for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 3rd degree, a class “B” felony and Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 4th Degree, a class “C” felony.

This arrest is the result of an on-going investigation into cocaine being sold in the Utica Area. A search warrant was executed at Forsyth’s residence located at 814 Newell Street, in the City of Utica. Investigators seized cocaine, marijuana, Adderall, a scale, packaging material and approximately $5000 in U. S. currency.

Forsyth was arraigned in the City of Utica and was released after posting a $15,000 bond. The investigation is ongoing and further charges are pending.

