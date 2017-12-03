COLUMN: Events of Historical Note

From Monday, Dec. 4, through Sunday, Dec. 10, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., the Lorenzo State Historic site will host its annual “Christmas at Lorenzo.” Gilded Glamour will be the theme for this year’s presentation. With support from the Friends of Lorenzo this event will feature refreshments, live music, sleigh rides (weather permitting) will be available throughout the weekend. Ornamental crafts and holiday treats will be featured at the Rippleton school house on Sunday. Admission is $6 for adults and $2 for children under 12. For more information, visit www.friendsoflorenzo.org, or call 315-655-3200.

On Monday, Dec. 4, at 6 p.m., the Fabius Historical Society will host their annual pot-luck supper. Attendees are encourage to bring a dish to pass and your own tableware. Following the meal entertainment will be provided. For more information, call Sandra Beglinger at 315-683-5878.

On Thursday, Dec. 7, and Friday, Dec. 8, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., the Lorenzo State Historic site will host its annual “Christmas by Candlelight at Lorenzo.” Gilded Glamour will be the theme for this year’s presentation. With support from the Friends of Lorenzo this event will feature refreshments and live music. Admission is $6 for adults and $2 for children under 12. For more information, visit www.friendsoflorenzo.org, or call 315-655-3200.

On Sunday, Dec. 10, starting at 1 p.m., the Madison County Historical Society will host its annual Victorian Christmas Open House. Come and listen to local choirs from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. from throughout the area while enjoying the specialty holiday themed period rooms designed Balloons and Blossoms, the Green Thumb Garden Club, the Sherrill Garden Club and Madison County Historical Society Volunteers. There is no charge for this event. Holiday refreshments will be available. For more information, call 315-363-4136 or visit www.mchs1900.org.

On Sunday, Dec. 10, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., the Chittenango Landing Canal Boat Museum will host a special “Dessert for all Friends of The Landing.” Sponsors, volunteers, donors, past and present members are all invited to bring a dessert and a friend to celebrate the year and the museum’s history. There is no charge for this event. For more information, visit www.chittenangolanding.com.

On Wednesday, Dec. 13, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., the Chittenango Landing Canal Boat Museum will host their monthly “Coffee with Friends.” New and current volunteers and community members are encouraged to come in, reconnect and learn about opportunities available at the museum. There is no charge for this event. For more information, visit www.chittenangolanding.com.

On Sunday, Dec. 31, at 4 p.m., the National Abolition Hall of Fame and Museum will host their annual Emancipation Watch Night. Attendees will hear the history of how the event came out over 150 years ago and then walk to the Village Green where they will help build a watch fire with the organizers. More information to come.

On Saturday, Jan. 11, at 7 p.m., the Cazenovia Public Library will host a special presentation of “The rest of the story of the Suffrage Movement” by Dr. Sally Roesch Wagner. Wagner will tell the story of how suffrage leaders Matilda Josyln Gage and Elizabeth Cady Stanton urged society to look beyond woman suffrage and help women protect their existing right to exercise citizenship. This presentation is sponsored by the Friends of the Cazenovia Public Library. There is no charge for this event. For more information, call 315-655-3922 or visit www.cazenovialibrary.org.

On Saturday, Feb. 10, from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m., the Friends of Lorenzo will host a Masquerade Ball at the Hampton Inn in Cazenovia. A night of disguise, dancing and delight. More information to come. For more information, visit www.friendsoflorenzo.org.

