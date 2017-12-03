Brindisi Issues Tax Plan Challenge to Congresswoman Tenney

Assemblyman Anthony Brindisi issued the following tax plan challenge to Congresswoman Claudia Tenney as GOP plan advances; effort would increase wages for working families:

“On the heels of news that the GOP tax plan will advance towards the reconciliation process, where last-chance tweaks to try and protect the middle class from a disastrous tax increase will be made, I am publicly challenging Congresswoman Claudia Tenney to offer an immediate amendment to the Bill mandating million dollar corporations use their huge tax savings to raise employee wages at the same rate those companies increase executive pay and shareholder dividends. An amendment like this should be an easy lift for Congresswoman Tenney, considering this idea aligns with the promise of the tax plan itself. Given new data showing the GOP tax plan will increase the national debt by at least $1 Trillion dollars—something it was not supposed to originally do—we must have more reassurances for the middle class included, and it is my great hope that Congresswoman Tenney agrees and works to deliver this very simple amendment, right now.”

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

