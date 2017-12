Landfill and transfer station holiday hours

The Madison County Solid Waste Department has announced its holiday operating hours.

The main landfill on Buyea Road, the four transfer stations and the Arc Recycling Center will close at 10:45 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 23, and will be closed Monday, Dec. 25, and Monday, Jan. 1.

The department offices on Buyea Road will close at 11:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 22, and will be closed Monday, Dec. 25, and Monday, Jan. 1.

