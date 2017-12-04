Colgate announces 2018 softball schedule

Raiders To Host 12 Home Games at Eaton Street Field

2018 Schedule



With the season opener just two and a half months away, Colgate softball head coach Marissa Lamison-Myers has announced the Raiders’ 2018 schedule.

Colgate will take to the road for the first month and a half of the season before making its home debut on Saturday, March 31 against Binghamton. The Raiders will participate in four pre-league tournaments before Patriot League play begins on March 24.

“The 2018 season is going to bring a new spark of competitiveness and drive to the program,” said Lamison-Myers, who enters her first season at the helm. “We are looking for our non-league action to help prepare us for a very tough Patriot League schedule. I am looking forward to using our first three weeks of play to set a tone for our opening weekend at Lehigh. Our conference boasts talent from top to bottom so we can expect a fight each weekend.”

Colgate opens the 2018 slate in Spartanburg, S.C. where the Raiders will battle in the USC Upstate Tournament. Colgate heads to DeLand, Fla. the following weekend for a tournament at Stetson.

Following a week off from competition, Colgate will head to California for a pair of Spring Break Tournaments at UC Riverside and Loyola Marymount. Seven Raiders hail from California and will get the chance to play in their home state during the Spring Break tilts.

Patriot League play begins on March 24 when the Raiders travel to defending champion Lehigh for a three-game set. Each Patriot League series consists of a Saturday doubleheader and a single game Sunday.

Colgate opens up its home slate at Eaton Street Field with a six-game homestand that begins with a Saturday twinbill against Binghamton on March 31. The Raiders remain home to host Army West Point in a three-game Patriot League series on April 7-8 before hosting Cornell in a mid-week tune-up on April 10.

The Raiders head to Lafayette on April 14-15 before returning home to welcome Bucknell on April 21-22. An April 25 doubleheader at Syracuse serves as Colgate’s final non-league action of the season before Colgate travels to Holy Cross on April 28-29.

The Raiders close out the regular season with a three-game Patriot League series against Boston University on May 5-6.

The Patriot League Tournament will once again take place on the home field of the top seed, with games slated for May 10-12. The winner of the tournament earns the league’s automatic berth to the NCAA Tournament.

