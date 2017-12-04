Oneida Common Council announces Tuesday agenda

The Oneida Common Council will meet at 6:30 p.m., Dec. 5, 2017, in the Council Chambers, Municipal Building, 109 N. Main St, Oneida. The agenda is as follows:
*Call to Order / Pledge of Allegiance / Roll Call
PUBLIC HEARINGS:
- Proposed Ordinance amendment to Chapter 33, Article II, §33-4 Building Permits (1) so as to coincide with the International Building Code
- Proposed Local Law to define hydroponic commercial agricultural business uses
OLD BUSINESS
*Approval of minutes of the regular meeting 11/21/17 and special meetings 11/16/17, 11/20/17, 11/27/17
*Approval of Warrant No. 25
- MISCELLANEOUS UTILITY BILLING: Authorize the Miscellaneous Utility Billing for unpaid service charges, water rents and sewer taxes in the amount of $44,295.52 be hereby inserted into the 2017 assessment roll to be re-levied into the 2018 tax roll. (Smolinski)
- GRANT EXTENSION: Grant extension of 60 days for corrective action to be completed at the property located at 212 Bates Avenue pursuant to Oneida City Code Chapter 34, Article III, Unsafe Buildings and Collapsed Structures, as per the recommendation of Assistant Fire Marshal Dennis Fields. (Fields)
- INTERMUNICIPAL AGREEMENT: Authorize the Mayor to sign the Intermunicipal Wastewater Agreement with the Village of Oneida Castle to perform maintenance on the proposed Oneida Castle sanitary sewer distribution network. (Rauscher)
- ADVERTISE FOR BIDS: Authorize the Purchasing Agent to advertise for bids for a new generator to replace the existing generators at the Fire Department and City Hall with a single unit. (Salerno)
- SEQRA: Pursuant to SEQRA, review the Long Environmental Assessment forms, make a determination that the proposed action will not have a significant adverse effect on the environment and authorize the Mayor to sign said assessment forms, and further adopt the Negative Declaration relating to the proposed Local Law to amend Chapter 190 of the Code to regulate Hydroponic Commercial Agricultural Business. (Bell)
- LEGAL ACTION: Authorize the City Attorney to commence legal action in Supreme Court on the property located at 507 Stone Street, Tax Map No. 38.30-1-33 to facilitate the initial order for corrective action issued by the Common Council on March 21, 2017 and extensions granted on May 16, 2017 and June 20, 2017. (Mayor)
- LEGAL ACTION: Authorize the City Attorney to commence legal action in Supreme Court on the property located at 112 Madison Street, Tax Map No. 30.72-1-58 to facilitate the initial order for corrective action issued by Common Council on April 18, 2017. (Mayor)
- AUDIT SERVICES: Authorize the Mayor to sign the Engagement Letter for the year ended December 31, 2017 Audit of the City’s financial statements from The Bonfiglio Group, Syracuse in an amount not to exceed $29,000. (Wells)
EXECUTIVE SESSION – Proposed sale or lease of real property
Leave a Reply