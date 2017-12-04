Front Country to perform Dec. 9 at the Nelson Odeon

An acoustic band born in the land of tech innovation, Front Country was never going to be accepted as an authentic American roots band out of the gate.

Cutting their teeth in progressive bluegrass jams in San Francisco’s Mission District and rehearsing in the East Bay, they learned to play roots music their own way, with the tools they had on hand.

A mandolinist with a degree in composition and classical guitar. A guitarist trained in rock and world music. A bassist equally versed in jazz and bluegrass. A violinist with technique that could seamlessly hop between honky tonk and electropop. A female lead singer with grit and soul that was also a multi-instrumentalist and songwriter.

In a wood-paneled country dive bar in the shadow of the San Francisco skyline, Front Country forged a sound hell-bent on merging the musical past with the future.

Front Country is anchored by the pure power and touch of Melody Walker’s lead vocal. She brings an attack that has a hint of effortless irreverence while revealing brutal honesty and vulnerability in both singing and songwriting. As exciting a band on stage as they are in the studio, Front Country stands strong and tall in today’s American roots music scene.

Join us next Saturday, Dec. 9, at 8 p.m. (doors open at 7:30). Click here for more info and to purchase tickets.

