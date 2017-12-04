STEM group seeks volunteers

CNY Drones, an area group promoting STEM and drone safety awareness is seeking volunteers to assist in the development and presentation of events, technical mentors for students and adults and general event staff wishing to give back to the community.

“The goal is to be prepared for the next wave of drone owners. We see the greatest increase in interest just after the holiday season.” according to CNY Drones Safety Coordinator, John Reade.

CNY Drones events steer tech-minded students and hobbyists towards education and employment opportunities.

Volunteers gain public speaking experience while learning from veteran hobbyists. CNY Drones events include Build, Fly & Take Home Workshops, Drone Clinics, Tech Meets, MultiGP Drone Races, Experience FPV – Introductory Flying Sessions, a STEM-based Team Drone Challenge, and various interactive demonstrations.

Most programs are set 2-4 months in advance and are typically on a weekend or weeknight. No experience is necessary. Students in need of community service hours, engineers willing to share technical knowledge, and those with an interest in learning more about drones, are encouraged to get involved.

In addition to drone programs, CNY Drones hosts an informational hub to keep the local drone community connected to STEM events, safety updates, and the latest technology information. CNY Drones is a MultiGP Racing Chapter, enabling the group to host outdoor and indoor race events. The group is also affiliated with the Academy of Model Aeronautics as the area’s first Model Aviation Student Club. For more information on CNY Drones events, go to www.CNYDrones.org or join their newsletter mailing list: CNYDrones@gmail.com.

