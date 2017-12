BRiDGES congratulates Morrisville State College

By the end of 2017, more than 200 Morrisville State College students, staff and faculty will have been trained in safeTALK at Morrisville State College.

The staff in the college’s athletic department are due to be trained in December. Big thanks to Pattie Samson, senior mental health counselor, who has been the on-campus champion for suicide prevention.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest