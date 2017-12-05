DiNapoli issues statement on federal tax reform

“Both houses of Congress are fighting to enact sweeping tax changes that would eliminate important deductions for millions of New Yorkers and threaten higher costs for essential public infrastructure projects.

“Middle-class families and individuals have no clear idea how the Republican tax plans will ultimately raise or lower their federal taxes, or what the impact may be on their state and local budgets. Given the rush to judgment, it is hard to conclude that the members of Congress voting for these plans have a much clearer picture. Frantically trying to push a flawed piece of legislation over the finish line is not a legislative victory for taxpayers.”