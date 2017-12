Canastota Community Band to perform Dec. 17

The Canastota Community Band will present a Holiday Concert at 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017, at the Crouse Community Center, South Street, Morrisville.

The program will consist of traditional Christmas selections including an audience sing-a-long and plenty of holiday fun.

The Canastota Community Band is comprised of about 35 musicians ranging in age from middle school to age 80-plus. They perform in parades and concerts throughout the year.

