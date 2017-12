Adorable adoptables need loving forever homes

Chance is a 2-year-old male American Pit Bull Terrier Mix. He will make some lucky family a great companion. Won’t you give him a chance for a home?

Noodles is a cute 1-year-old girl. You can’t help but fall in love with this sweet little girl. Do you have room in your home and heart for her?

For more information, visit humanesocietyrome.com/, visit 6247 Lamphear Road, Rome, or call 315.336.7070.

