Utica Public Library to host 10th annual adult art contest

The Utica Public Library will be holding its tenth annual Express Yourself Adult Art Contest in February 2018.

Registration and contest entries will be accepted in the main lobby of the library Friday, Jan. 26, from 1 to 5 p.m. The first 55 entries received will comprise the contest, no entries will be accepted after that point.

This year the library continues with six categories:

Best of Show, Best Use of Detail, Best Use of Color, Best Abstract, Best Concept “Outside-the-Box,” and Best Use of Black & White. Six different cash prizes will be awarded including a $200 first-place prize.

Most flat surface media will be accepted; however, there are exceptions. Pick up a contest rule sheet at the library to be clear on accepted media. The contest is open to all area adults, ages 18 and up.

All entries must be ready for wall display (hook or wire on the back), and participants may submit one entry each.

The Winners Reception will be held Tuesday, Feb. 20, at 6:30 p.m., and all participants are invited to attend. Winners will be announced at the reception. All 55 entries will be on display from Friday, Feb. 2, through Thursday, Feb. 22.

All the contest rules are available at the library; for more information, call 315.735.2279 with any questions.

