Tenney votes to pass Taylor Force Act

Legislation will remove U.S. Taxpayer funding for payments to Palestinian terrorists

Congresswoman Claudia Tenney (NY-22) hailed the passage of the Taylor Force Act, H.R. 1164. Named in honor of a veteran and West Point Graduate who was murdered in Tel Aviv, Israel, in 2016, this bill would halt taxpayer funds from being made available to the West Bank and Gaza until the Palestinian Authority ends its practice of providing monetary rewards to terrorists and their families.

“It is deeply troubling to know that for years the Palestinian government has funded and incentivized terror attacks, while receiving monetary aid from the U.S. taxpayer. The only path to a lasting peace in the region is to put an end to incitement and the hateful promotion of violence,” said Tenney. “I am grateful for the diligent work of my colleagues in the House and Senate and I am honored to be a cosponsor of this important, bipartisan legislation.”

Laws passed by the Palestinian legislature encode a twisted pension system whereby terrorists and their families are paid and otherwise compensated through a tiered system that rewards more deaths with higher payments.

In May, Tenney led a letter to Secretary of State Tillerson highlighting the issue of Palestinian terror payments and urging the Secretary to resolve this issue with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas.

Additionally, Tenney met with Stuart and Robbi Force, Taylor’s parents, shortly before the vote to learn more about their son and discuss this important legislation.

