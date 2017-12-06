LETTER: Tenney must disavow Roy Moore and RNC support in 2018 » Troop T and Troop A advise motorists on the New York State Thruway and all roadways to use caution when traveling in winter weather State Police Troop T and Troop A members will be out across the region checking all major routes of travel to ensure that motorists are as safe as possible. We are asking for your assistance to make this possible. Motorists traveling in areas impacted by snow are asked to allow extra time in your travel to ensure a slow and safe drive to your destination. Take into consideration snow accumulation on the roads, the current snowfall rate, the wind, and visibility. Use your best judgment to determine if driving is prudent and allow for adjustments to your schedule to ensure a safe commute or simply avoid unnecessary travel. Keep the following tips in mind: Get the latest weather forecast before leaving with your local weather apps, monitor radio or TV station

In WHITE OUT conditions, turn on your hazard or four-way lights

Always clean your windows and mirrors FULLY of any snow and ice before driving

Keep a full tank of gas

Ensure your fluid levels are sufficient (windshield washer fluid and anti-freeze)

Ensure the spare tire is sufficient and you have the jack and wheel wrench

Use headlights at all times to increase your visibility

Drive prudently. If the conditions are adverse you should decrease your speed accordingly Look down the road for potential hazardous

Be observant and brake early

DO NOT use cruise control. This decreases your reaction time to apply brakes.

Be aware of all EMERGENCY VEHICLES: Police, fire, ambulances, town trucks, and maintenance vehicles

If you do not absolutely have to go out onto the roads, then don’t If you are involved in a collision or leave the roadway: If you drive off the roadway and are stuck in a snow bank or ditch, stay in your vehicle and call 911.

DO NOT exit your vehicle unless it is an absolute emergency. You put yourself at risk of being struck by another vehicle.

Roll the windows down a few inches or turn your vehicle off if you are stranded in snow for a period of time with your vehicle running. Covered mufflers can cause physical injury or death due to inhalation of carbon monoxide.

If you should become stranded on the Thruway or any roadway, know your location by being aware of your direction and milepost marker when applicable. This will help emergency personnel reach your location as quickly as possible. Follow the New York State Police's Twitter page @nyspolice for up to the minute information on road closures and weather alerts. The Thruway Authority provides a wide variety of information for travelers including current traffic conditions, accidents, and lane closures. Visit www.thruway.ny.gov for more information.Slow down. Be prepared. Be safe.

