Opus Black String Quartet performs holiday concert at the OPL Dec. 11

Opus Black, the Central New York string quartet with an eclectic contemporary style, will perform a free concert of seasonal, classical, folk, rock and contemporary pop music at Oneida Public Library Monday, December 11, at 7:00 p.m.

The alternative ensemble features Liz Friedel as first violinist, Allison Brown as second violinist, Allyson Sklar on viola and Kristen Kopf on cello. Each member of the quartet brings a distinct musical education and professional experience, creating together a rich music that blends the classical tradition with jazz, rock, bluegrass, Celtic and American folk.

Liz Friedel owns and operates the Music with Liz Contemporary Music Studio in Verona, as well as a private music teacher. She regularly performs with local groups, crossing from bluegrass and Irish music to jazz and the blues.

Allyson Sklar, who studied at the Manhattan School of Music, owns the Valley Talent Education Center in New Hartford and is a teacher of both viola and violin. She is certified in the Suzuki Method, a pedagogical method devised by violinist Shinichi Suzuki that applies language acquisition theory to the teaching of music. She also provides Irish fiddling for the Celtic music group headquartered in Utica, Craobh Dugan.

The group’s cellist, Kristen Kopf, is a music teacher in the North Syracuse public schools, recently at the Cicero Road Middle School in Cicero. She has been a band director as well in the Roxboro Road elementary and middle schools. A graduate of Syracuse University, she specializes in teaching alternative music.

Opus Black String Quartet has recently performed at the Creekside Restaurant in Vernon, the New York State Fair in late August, as well as other venues in the Syracuse area and Madison and Oneida counties.

The concert is free and open to the public. For more information, stop by the library or call 315.363.3050.

