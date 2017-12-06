Holiday spirit comes to life at community-wide tree lighting at The Grand Rehabilitation and Nursing at Rome

Miss Central New York’s Outstanding Teen and Princess Deliver Cards at Gala Holiday Celebration

It was a joyous start to the yuletide season Friday, Dec. 1, with community and family members joining guests at The Grand Rehabilitation and Nursing at Rome for a gala tree lighting that was open to the public.

Excitement was in the air as the Grand’s most senior resident, 98-year-old Marie Shillace, flipped the switch that brought the colorfully decorated holiday tree to life.

Everyone enjoyed the brilliant outdoor display through the large dining room windows, taking in the sight of the tree, the twinkling overhead lights, the festive wreath and an illuminated sleigh with reindeer, filling the room with that indescribable holiday magic.

Indoors, everything was aglow as well, as guests enjoyed a cheerful visit from Miss Central New York’s Outstanding Teen and Princess, Arlena Occhipinti and Hannah Kusmierczak, who distributed holiday cards to everyone and spent time interacting with Grand guests. Adding to the festivities were beautifully sung holiday carols performed by the Rome Free Academy’s extremely talented Fermata Nowhere a cappella choir.

And because the joy of giving is even greater than the joy of receiving, the Grand’s very own Miss Grand, Nancy Fuller, gave holiday cards to all of our visitors, thanking them for joining in the special holiday party.

Everyone enjoyed the event, taking the time to savor both the Christmas spirit and the tantalizing refreshments while chatting with friends old and new.

“What better way could there be to celebrate the holiday season than by opening up our doors and inviting everyone to join us for a tree lighting?” said Kristen Spohr-Fulmer, administator The Grand Rehabilitation and Nursing at Rome. “Christmas is that special holiday that touches the heart of everyone, young and old, and here at The Grand, we love being able to share the holiday spirit in a big way.”

For more information about The Grand at Rome call (315) 533-1600 or visit them online at TheGrandHealthcare.com/Rome.

About the Grand Healthcare System

Based in Whitestone, The Grand Healthcare System offers customized rehabilitation and nursing services to patients who require either short- or long-term care. Its state-of- the-art facilities, which are located at five sites across New York, feature certified instructors who provide exceptional clinical care to help residents achieve their wellness goals. All sites offer carefully curated entertaining and dining options, and tranquil grounds for optimal recuperation.Set featured image

For more information, visit thegrandhealthcare.com.

