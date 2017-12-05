New York Army National Guard announces soldier re-enlistments

Major General Anthony P. German, the Adjutant General, announces the recent reenlistment of members of the State National Guard in recognition of their continuing commitment to serve the community, state and nation as part of the Army National Guard.

These include:

Sergeant Julia Davidson from Bridgeport, who reenlisted to continue service with the 27th Infantry Brigade Combat Team.

Specialist Scott Hrivnak from Oneida, who reenlisted to continue service with the Company D, 3-142nd Aviation.

“New Yorkers count on our Citizen Soldiers to be ready and be there when disaster strikes,” German said. “And our nation counts on our Soldiers when duty calls for overseas service. I congratulate our members for choosing to stay in service and striking that balance between military duties, education or employment commitments and family obligations.”

“Every one of the men and women serving in our 16,000 strong Army and Air National Guard plays an important role and these Soldiers who continue to reenlist provide experience and continuity for whatever challenges lay ahead for our New York National Guard family.”

For more information about the New York Army National Guard, visit www.dmna.ny.gov or www.1800goguard.com.

The New York National Guard (New York State Division of Military and Naval Affairs) is the state’s executive agency responsible to the Governor for managing New York’s Military Forces, which consists of nearly 20,000 members of the New York Army National Guard, the New York Air National Guard, the New York Naval Militia and the New York Guard.

