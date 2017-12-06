Cold Case Tuesday: State Police continue to investigate the 1973 death of an Oneida Castle woman

Cold Case Tuesday: State Police continue to investigate the 1973 death of an Oneida Castle woman.

On July 26, 1973, Martha Louise Allen was reported missing by her grandfather from their residence on Ninth Street in Oneida Castle. Allen’s grandfather reported he had last seen her July 25 at approximately 8:30 a.m., when he left the residence to go to the Syracuse area for the day.

On Aug. 17, 1973, a boater on Black Creek in the area of Verona Beach State Park located a partially decomposed female body in the water. The body was later identified as Allen.

At the time of her death, Martha Allen was 21 years old, five feet, three inches tall and 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing red, white and blue striped shorts, a lavender-colored tank top and thick-rimmed glasses. She had brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Allen’s death is asked to call State Police at (315) 366-6000.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

