Herkimer HealthNet Supports Catholic Charities RIDE Program

Herkimer HealthNet Executive Director Dr. Thomas Curnow presented a $3,000 check to the RIDE Program in support of health care transportation in rural communities.

“Herkimer HealthNet is pleased to donate $3,000 to the Catholic Charities RIDE Program,” said Curnow said. “One of the primary barriers in access to health care in rural communities is transportation. The RIDE program is a critical service for older individuals who may not have other alternatives for transportation. RIDE supports transportation for seniors to their medical appointments. The financial support provided by HealthNet will assist in maintaining this important service to the community.”

The RIDE program of Catholic Charities of Herkimer County provides medical transportation both in and out of the County to Herkimer County residents 55-plus.

“The program is essential in helping our seniors maintain and improve their overall health,” said Rae Raffle-Maxson. “We are very grateful for the support from Herkimer HealthNet for our program.”

The RIDE program is run by volunteers. Last year, the program reimbursed its drivers for more than 62,000 miles. Herkimer HeathNet’s donation will assist the program in reimbursing the volunteer drivers. The RIDE program is in desperate need of volunteer drivers. If anyone is interested, contact Rae Raffle-Maxson at Catholic Charities of Herkimer County at 315.894.9917.

The Mission of the Herkimer County HealthNet is to improve the health and well-being of individuals who live, work, play and learn in Herkimer County.

