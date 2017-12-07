Morrisville Public Library news

Join us this Friday Dec. 15 join us for our Family Movie Night Spectacular of the Polar Express at 7 p.m. Bring the family in for a holiday tradition. We will be showing the movie, The Polar

Express. We will provide the hot cocoa and cookies and other magical effects; REMEMBER to wear your PJs.

Feeling the winter blues? Break out of it by playing READO with us. Our Winter Reading challenge, READO, starts Friday Dec. 15 and runs until March 1, 2018. READO is open to both kids and adults and is just like regular Bingo but with books. Come into the library and pick up a READO card. Read some of the books indicated on your READO card and make a “Bingo” of the books you have read. Turn in your READO card after you have made a “Bingo” and be entered into a drawing to win a prize at the end of the program. The kids can win a 3D pen set, and the adults can win a Kindle Fire.

Kiddies Korner, our preschool story hour is going strong. Bring your toddler or preschool child in Tuesday Dec. 19 at 10 a.m. Help us have fun celebrating Christmas. Stories, finger plays, a

craft and more. If you can’t make that day, join us Tuesday Jan. 2 for “Let it Snow.” NOTE: There will be no story hour Tuesday Dec. 26, as we are closed for the holidays.

Be sure to join us Friday Dec. 22 for our gift-making program at 6:30 p.m. Bring the kids in and disappear for 45 minutes or so. Read a book, go get a cup of coffee, etc., and let the kids make three different gifts for their loved ones for Christmas. This event is open to kids 3-18. (You can stay with your child, too, if you would like to make something together for a loved one instead.) All materials provided.

We will be closed from Sunday Dec. 24 through Monday Jan. 1, 2018, to celebrate the winter holidays. We will reopen Tuesday Jan. 2 at 10 a.m. Have a safe and happy holiday season.

We are open Monday, Wednesday and Friday noon to 8 p.m., Tuesday and Thursday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

