Oneida Police Department blotter

John S. Dinitto, 62, of 114 Williams St., Oneida, was charged with petit larceny.

Cassandra J. Hooks, 23, of 3902 Iroquois Ave., Erie, Pa., was charged with forgery in the first degree (three counts), Grand larceny in the third degree, filing a false instrument in the first degree (six counts), falsifying business records in the first degree (three counts) and tampering with public records in the first degree (three counts). She was arraigned in Oneida City Court and released on her own recognizance pending further court action. Nov. 30, 2017 Blaine S. Snyder, 17, of 2465 Oneida St., Verona Beach, was charged with assault in the second degree. He was arraigned in Oneida City Court and ordered held in lieu of $10,000 cash or $20,000 bond.

A 16-year-old Oneida youth was charged with assault in the second degree. He was arraigned in Oneida City Court and was ordered held on $2,500 cash bail or $5,000 bail bond.

Gerald D. Allen, III, 29, of 523 Expense St., Rome, was charged with grand larceny in the fourth degree, He was arraigned in Oneida City Court and was ordered held in lieu of $10,000 cash bail or $20,000 bail bond Dec. 1, 2017 James E. Nystrom, 39, of 223 N. Broad St., Oneida, was arrested on two separate arrest warrants charging him with trespass. He was arraigned in Oneida City Court and was released on his own recognizance pending further court action.

Curtis J. Wilson Jr., 22, of 474 Lincoln Ave., Oneida, was arrested on a bench warrant alleging he failed to pay fines and surcharges on an original charge of disorderly conduct. He was arraigned in Oneida City Court and was released on his own recognizance pending further court action.

Carl E. Ellsworth, 33, of 193 Madison St., Oneida, was arrested on an arrest warrant charging him with petit larceny. He was arraigned in Oneida City Court and was ordered held on $100 cash or bond. He was also arrested on a separate arrest warrant charging him with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree. He was arraigned on that charge and was ordered held on $250 cash bail or bail bond.

Stephanie N. Znuj, 22, of 9077 O’hara Ave., Canastota, was arrested on a bench warrant alleging that she failed to appear on original charges of aggravated unlicensed operator in the third degree, operating without insurance, following too close and unlicensed operator. She was arraigned in Oneida City Court and was ordered held on $150 cash bail or $500 bail bond.

Stefanie L. Britton, 32, of 225 Farrier Ave., Oneida, was arrest on a bench warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of petit larceny. She was arrested on a separate bench warrant for failure to appear on separate charges of petit larceny and trespass. She was arraigned in Oneida City Court and was ordered held on $250 cash bail or $500 bail bond. Dec. 2, 2017 Casey M. Cooper, 29, of 3435 Whitelaw Rd., Canastota, was charged with petit larceny.

Christopher H. Jones, 28, 6147 Williams Rd., Munnsville, was charged with aggravated unlicensed operator in the third degree.

Jeffrey S. Koagel, 44, of 1412 N. Lake St., Oneida, was charged with aggravated unlicensed operator in the third degree, uninspected motor vehicle, unlicensed operator, suspended registration and operating without insurance.

Felecia S. Kaplan, 32, of 266 N. Main St., Oneida, was charged with petit larceny. Dec. 3, 2017 Lacy M. Harris, 31, of 1384 W. Elm St., Oneida, was charged with improper stop lamps and aggravated unlicensed operator in the second degree.

Aaron B. Duncan, 44, of 402 W. Elm St., Oneida, was charged with no seatbelt driver and two counts of aggravated unlicensed operator in the second degree. Dec. 4, 2017 Amanda L. Hopkins-Lawrence, 28, of 222 N. Main St., Oneida, was charged with petit larceny and endangering the welfare of a child.

Tyler D. Curtis, 22, of 546 Lenox Ave., Oneida, was issued a criminal summons for criminal

