Victoria & Abdul to be shown at the Cazenovia Public Library

The Cazenovia Public Library will present two free screenings of Victoria & Abdul (2017) on Wednesday, December 20 at 1:00 pm and 6:30 pm in the Community Room. The biographical comedy-drama is based on the book of the same name by Shrabani Basu.

The film tells the extraordinary true story of the friendship between Queen Victoria and her Indian Muslim servant Abdul Karim. The two forge a devoted alliance that the Queen’s household and inner circle attempt to destroy.

Victoria & Abdul is rated PG-13 and runs 111 minutes. Free popcorn provided. This event is sponsored by the Friends of the Cazenovia Public Library. All events at the Cazenovia Public Library are free and open to the public.

For more information, call (315) 655-9322 or visit www.cazenoviapubliclibrary.org .

