Members of the Herkimer-Mohawk KoC Council # 579 hold annual Memory Tree lighting

Members of the Herkimer/Mohawk Knights of Columbus Council # 579, held their annual lighting of the memory tree Monday evening. It was a wonderful event, the lights were turned on at dusk and then the names and events to be remembered were read aloud. This event has been going on for many years and it gives the community an opportunity to come out and celebrate the life of a lost loved one. For more information contact the Knights of Columbus Council #579.

